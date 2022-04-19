Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hi! When can we expect that AI detection enabled cameras will have a proper third party alarm propagation capabilities? I want to connect it to Home A*sistant using github -> fwestenberg/reolink_dev/, but proper operations is not possible without Reolink's actionsI know that there is Basic Notification Interface but it is buggy, does not support https and AI detection.It's a blocker for me to extend the Reolink's fleet, and definitely a blocker to those who are looking for new surveillance smart home solution
@t-maciek_382830390239374 This is our API file. Can you check? https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/rd847e/reolink_camera_api_user_guide_dec10_2021/
@reolink-fiona this api is not enough. it does not have capability to register a https webhook to be triggered when AI detect an event. This api allow to pull the device state but this is not enough - it causing events to be lots what is not acceptable!
Hi Fiona, I own a Reolink NVR and I am also an Home A*sistant user. I truly hope that the support team will work on this feature as soon as possible. Thank you in advance
I also would love this functionality
Lack of this feature is what is blocking me from changing my legacy CCTV setup into Reolink. I wonder if there are any workarounds for this issue?
Give us this! Its 2022... a proper API is basic for most stuff today!
@aglader85_450503121047736 You can know about our API file here, https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/rd847e/reolink_camera_api_user_guide_dec10_2021/.
@reolink-fiona This API is not complete and does not allow to implement basic surveillance workflow - react on detection alert Yours commercial says Make Security ... , but how we can even say about security if you API is not able to inform about such core think like person or vehicle detection.
+1 to this request. Third Party integration of AI detection events is a very important feature.
HelloI also use Home A*sistant, please add me to the list or requestees: @reolink-fiona please extend the API by including camera/NVR webhooks over HTTPS for AI/motion events in particular.Thank you for your consideration.
Yes, please. Integrations between systems is a must have, I hate to pull status from api url instead of getting proper push/we hook capabilities.
Please add my interest to this feature request. Getting AI detections into home automation systems like Home A*sistant is becoming table stakes in the security camera industry and Reolink needs to implement a solution to keep pace.
I also am highly interested in webhooks or any other integration that would let it tie into Home A*sistant. That is a major feature that would significantly add value to the RLC-823a I have, and would greatly improve the probability that I would purchase additional Reolink cameras with AI detection capability.
+1 to this request. Third Party integration of AI detection events is a very important feature, thanks.
Hi everyone, the webhook has been in our evaluation process now. But it may need some time to complete. Thank you for all your feedback. If there is any news, I will let you know.
@reolink-fiona +1 for enabling proper Reolink and home a*sistant integration 🤩
@reolink-fiona any updates in this topic ?
@Reolink-Fiona +1 for enabling proper Reolink and home a*sistant integration too!
Might help:https://community.reolink.com/topic/3522/third-party-integration-workaround
@wiredcharlie_371267279483131 Thanks for sharing this we us
there is also another workaround using email and SMTP serwer but it is not working perfect github com/fwestenberg/reolink_dev/pull/453
@wiredcharlie_371267279483131 Thanks for sharing this we us what the reliability of this solution? Iis there a lag of receiving the notification by HA ?there is also another workaround using email and SMTP serwer but it is not working perfect github com/fwestenberg/reolink_dev/pull/453
Works perfectly, for me!
@Reolink-Fiona +1 for this Third Party API feature for AI detection.
+1 for this feature!
+1 for a fully working home a*sistant integration. Hoe, this will be 2022...
+1 please add this integration, it's a MUST for Home-A*sistant
I have several Reolink camaras, and the AI is a game changer for me - however, if I cant integrate it towards home a*sistant, its is useless. So either an official Reolink integration or this webhook fix so we can use "fwestenberg/reolink_dev".+1 on this issue. It is a must fix, or many users will find other brands that can fulfill this need.
+1, I would buy a few more cameras if Reolink fixed this. Cheers Team!
