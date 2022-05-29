Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hi all,I want to install a Reolink E1 Pro to monitor just one area, but I only want it to record and have notifications when I'm away from home. I also have a NAS at home which can be used for saving the recordings and installing any necessary apps.I want something like security systems have when you leave the premises and return to quickly enable or disable recording. I don't want to go into apps, web etc.Is this possible?TIA
@greg_537733373169871 We have the scene mode to set up the home/away mode. You can enable or disable the recording, push, email and siren with this scene mode. You just need to activate the scene mode when you are away and you can control all the cameras/NVRs. But it is not automatic.You can learn more about the scene mode in this link.https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360026049414-What-is-Scene-Mode-and-How-to-Set-the-Scene-Mode-for-Your-Cameras-on-Reolink-App
@reolink-fiona - Thanks for your reply, however you have not explained how I can swtich between scene mode quickly without using an app, web etc. As I explained I would like something like a keypad or remote as used in home security systems.Thanks again,GregEDIT: I have a Google Nest Mini, maybe I can swtich between scene modes using it? Like - Hey Google, switch camera to Home Scene.
