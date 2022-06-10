Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Dear All, welcome to the KEEN official community!In this place, you may feel free to share your experience in using our KEEN Trail cameras, software, and other products, connect with each other, and exchange ideas.Of course, you won't miss any latest product news, software updates, exciting events with free cameras as gifts, or epic sales info here with us! Let us build a friendly and helpful community. Enjoy yourself!
How much does this cost monthly for the cell service to operate this camera in the us?
@kinwoo Data usage of this camera depends on the bitrate you set up. 1 hour of live feed in 1440p mode (default bitrate: 3Mbps) will use about 2GB of data. And if you use 1GB of data to stream live feed in Fluent mode (default bitrate: 160kbps), you can watch for 4 hours. Based on that, you can estimate the data usage to choose the right data plan for you.
@reolink-fiona How can I manage users on the Keen camera?
We have 2 Go PT Plus cameras and use T sims. Coverage is intermittent (weak) at best on our rural land. Most areas don't have not enough T signal for the cameras. Would like to add the the Keen to our security camera system. Would be nice if Reo upgraded their systems to include all major cell carriers. Is there an ATandT, V, and T combo data sim card available which is compatible with Go PT Plus and Keen?
@user_666036522942514_666036522942514 I use a Tri-Band card EIOTCLUB It is data only and works on Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile networks, whichever has the better signal at the time. It is available online and has several inexpensive plans to suite your needs. Been with them almost a year now with no issues. I bout the 365 day plan wich is almost unlimited data for 140 dollars.
Are there any plans to improve detection range and trigger speed?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!