Hi,Some of my (not all of them yet) Reolink Argus PT Black (5/2.4 GHz) (BIPC_523MIX32M35SD94MP) have been firmware auto upgraded from 3.0.0.875_22030800 to 3.0.0.1045_22061301https://reolink.com/product/argus-pt/I can't find any change logs.Can you please tell me the differences in the new firmware?Br/Fredrik
@frav Hi there, we have added the AI new function like AI detection zone, AI sensitivity, object size, etc. in this new firmware. It is the same as the changelog of the GO Plus firmware. You can know more here, https://community.reolink.com/topic/3720/new-firmware-for-go-pt-plus-go-plus-ai-detection-zone-object-size-pre-alarm-and-more.
@reolink-fiona Thank you!
does support onvif this camera??
@user_585658571341939_585658571341939 Our battery cameras don't support ONVIF currently. If you want some cameras that support ONVIF, you can try our wifi wired cameras or PoE cameras.
I currently own a Reolink Argus PTModel - Reolink Argus PTBuild No. - BIPC_523MIX32M86SD924MPConfig Ver. - v3.0.0.0Firmware Ver. - v3.0.0.715_21112344I understand that there is a much later Firmware...Reolink Argus PT Black (5/2.4 GHz) (BIPC_523MIX32M35SD94MP) have been firmware auto upgraded from 3.0.0.875_22030800 to 3.0.0.1045_22061301My has not updated, can't find the UPDATE Firmware on Reolink Support.Can someone help please.Thank you.
@arguello-s-home_248197065830566 Email support and they can send out the newest version for your camera.Sometimes a newer version number is released although is the same as a previous, so they dont update. Unsure why though.
