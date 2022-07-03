Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi,could you enable auto-tracking feature to work while the camera is in patrol mode? When a camera stops at one point for a few seconds, it should detect movement and the auto-tracking should kick in and track the subject. When there is nothing to track anymore, the camera should go back to patrolling. This functionality would be phenomenal and one of the best key function of this camera. I request an anwser from developers. Greetings from Slovenia.
@horvat-andrej_549923474403512 Thank you for the request. I will feedback this to the tech.
@reolink-fiona Hi, I do agree with Andrej, this feature is a must have. Id like to emphasize such a feature needs (Patrol with. automatic tracking)
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!