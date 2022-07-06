Reolink Year in Review 2023
I have a Pixel 5 with the following Versions and I can no longer connect to any of my 19 different Reolink cameras if I'm over mobile (LTE/5G) networks and can only connect if my phone is on Wi-Fi. I have tested the following combos:Pixel 3 with app 4.28 (latest in app store): WORKSSamsung S20 (app uknown): WORKSWindows App on PC (8.7.3): WORKSPixel 5 with app 4.29.X: DOES NOT WORKPixel 5 with latest app (4.30.1.1): DOES NOT WORKPixel 6 with latest app (4.30.1.1): DOES NOT WORKThe fact that the cameras are geographically distanced and use different internet provides and routers rules out networking. The fact that I can connect to these cameras still with other phones and PCs remotely leads me to believe this is a new Android / Hardware issue that needs to be resolved.I have uninstalled the app, cleared caches, re-installed and tried to add cameras back multiple times and nothing is working. I simply can only connect to the cameras if the pixel 5 or pixel 6 is connected to Wi-Fi.. Both use Google Fi network. However the Pixel 3 does as well as its working... I ONLY connect to the cameras using UID so its not that. Also I've verified a hundred times the app has the permissions it needs and there is nothing blocking (roaming, or data throttling or anything) that would prevent the app from using mobile data. This really renders the cameras useless if I can't connect to them to see what is happening while I'm out of pocket and not at a convenient Wi-Fi location to connect and see the live view or pull the playback video. Pertinent Pixel 5 Info:Android Version: 12Android Security Update: June 5, 2022Google Play System Update: June 1, 2022Kernel Version: 4.19.224-g1060324a551f-ab8460318To be fair, this has been broken for about 2 months now and I was hoping it was just a glitch in the Reolink app but I think its more persistent. I know I could port forward separate ports and connect using DDNS setups but I refuse to go through that effort when Reolink already has a P2P option that *should* be working. Did Android roll out a change to block P2P connections over mobile? Is this a Google Fi only issue? I'd love to know if other people are having these problems as well.Cameras include combinations of E1s, RLCs, some PIRs and a Duo and all of them are running the latest firmware available for them.
@z0mbie Thank you for the test. For your issue, could you please send the system status screenshot to the support team to check? Please check the system status when your APP can't connect the camera via the mobile data.Open Reolink App and go to Menu (on the top-left corner) -> About -> System Status （marked out by the blue arrow) page.Guide: https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360006684014-How-to-Check-System-Status-via-Reolink-App
I'm having the exact same problem. Pixel 5 on android 13. I've tried 4.31.0.4 and 4.30.1.1 with the same results. I manage three different NVR's across three different networks. I can't access any of them while connected to cellular. However Wifi works on all three and it doesn't even matter what WIFI i'm connected to they all work. I'm using Google Fi as my network provider and really hope this can be figured out. I'm a huge fan of reolink and have spent 1000's on NVR's and POE cameras.
@joescanlon_149708463911123 Had the same problem with reolink access using Google FI cellular provider and your post had this very specific solution to a frustrating problem. THANK YOU!!
@mike-garton_343341110194415 Yes, in case of Google FI you need to add Reolink appl as an exception. Once it has been added, you should be able to access your live stream. They complicate our life :).
Please try the following steps to allow an exception to the Reolink app in the Google Fi APP.Go to the "Google fi app"- privacy/security then "protect online activity" & "show details".Then manage advanced settings.Shut off exemptions allowed.Click add an exception.Find the Reolink app.
@joescanlon_149708463911123 This worked for me - thanks for posting the fix.
I have the same challenge with a Pixel 7 Pro on Google FI. Can access all my cameras via WIFI, on my home network or remote and it works great but the cameras never connect on cellular. I did add Reolink as an exception per this post but I can still not connect via cellular data. My son's iPhone connects fine using Google FI as well.
@gdeuss_529466405777614 Update, after another reboot of my phone it started working. Part of the issue may be that it takes some decent connection or it does not have the bandwidth to stream 4k and we have lousy coverage near my house
@gdeuss_529466405777614 next time do flight on and then off again to invoke an IMSI detach and then IMSI attach to the opertator mobile packet core. Mobile will establish a new data session with the MME. If you have mainly 3G coverage then you will have issues.
I also have a Pixel 4a 5G on Android 13, but I am not using Google Fi: my carrier is T-mobile. I also cannot connect to my NVR (RLN36) via the Reolink app while using mobile data. I can connect to the NVR via WiFi, I can connect to the individual cameras (not accessed through NVR) and I can connect to the NVR just fine using other phones.I have tried reinstalling the app, re-adding the NVR in the app, clearing the cache, restarting my phone, release/renew ip address via airplane mode, but nothing has worked so far. As I do not use Goofle Fi, I do not have the Google Fi APP, so I cannot add Reolink as an exception.Your help is much appreciated. Thank you.
@canis-mason Did you ever find a fix for this? I am also on Tmobile Pixel 6P and live stream will not work on mobile data. Live stream will only work on any wifi connection.
@user_668935731171433_668935731171433 Did you try to insert the SIM in another smartphone and check connectivity again?
I had this problem with my new E1 Outdoor camera. It would work from my home network but not over Mobile Data. Other cameras, even other Reolink models were fine, so I was sure it is not my network. On the E1, I created 2 local user accounts, one for my wife the other for me and since that time it has been working. I suspect it is not registering with the admin account but once you add a user account, it registers and is accessible. Seems to be newer cameras that have this...my older Argus 3 Pro and an even older RLC -423 worked fine.
@user_683775042048242_683775042048242 I have an E1 OD for more than two years and never had any connectivity issue other when Reolink carry out some maintenance works on the application servers. I have only the admin account. So the camera was reachable on the same WIFI but not outside the router. This means that the E1 OD was not forwarding its private and public IP to the P2P servers. You could have restored the camera. One can identify the issue by capturing traces on the WAN. Nevertheless it's working and this is what counts.
I have a Pixel 7 on Google Fi and also cannot get to any of my cameras. Reolink app version(4.36.1.2.20230327)I tested with VPN on, with an exception for the Reolink App - doesn't workI tested with VPN off, - doesn't workI tested with wifi on my local LAN - works fineI tested on multiple external wifi - works fineI also have an Iphone on ATT which works fine on wifi or cellular, with and with on Google 1 VPN on(an no exceptions).
@user_688413853466839_688413853466839 Toggle again VPN and add exception to Reolink appl.And ensure you are on 4G/5G and try to lower the resolution. Avoid HSPA.
@joseph_1979 I confirmed on 5G on GoogleFi(running a speed test to confirm good connectivity and bandwidth), refuses to stream with or without the VPN on.I lowered the resolution to the lowest on one of my cameras with no effect. No connection.I confirmed this by adding a verizon sim on the same Pixel 7 and works on verizon.GoogleFi is blocking reolink.
