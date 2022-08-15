Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hi, is it possible to save a standard position for the camera? So when I change the angles that I can tell the camera to back into its start position.best regards Dieter
@user_591101934542912_591101934542912 Argus PT can't set the monitor point now. It is because of the hardware problem and it can't make this feature.
@reolink-fiona how do you have hardware problem can you explain please? This camera has 2 motors and you can calculate by the gear ratio motors has. Dc motor position control or step motor position control topics might be helpful for you to add this as a software. I hope this will help Reolink to add new feature about "save position" feature.
