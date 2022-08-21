Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I am anxiously waiting for the DUO Floodlight WiFi and have a question.. does the camera come with a power adapter like other WiFi camera that requires power outlet or it come in 3 bare wires that you typically see with floodlight? I hope it comes in bare wires as the reason to get the floodlight camera is to plug into the existing light fixture and avoid the need to use power outlet. Can you confirm?
@jedi2020_32727772450952 I'm wondering this too, did you ever find out?I'm also wondering when it will arrive in the UK as the POE one is out for a few weeks now
@smarthaus_seb Power requirements is 12Vdc@1.7A, namely, a 12Vdc 24W power adapter. It shall be included with the camera.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!