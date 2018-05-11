Reolink Year in Review 2023
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Currently, all pics/vids are saved with the name format CameraName_DateTime, such as 'Driveway_01_20180510115044.mp4'. When saving multiple cameras to the same central FTP target, things can get screwy with sorting. While one can choose to sort by create date, this needs to be done on a folder-by-folder basis. Kind of a h[censored]le.If the user had the option to choose the filename scheme, it would allow for simpler sorting, ie the default 'sort by name' of most file browsers would show files also sorted by date-time.Rather thanDoor 10AMDoor 2PMDoor 11PMDriveway 9AMDriveway 1PMone could seeDriveway 9AMDoor 10AMDriveway 1PMDoor 2PMDoor 11PMand be able to scroll forward through time. Again, one can certainly just re-sort the folder view, but it needs to be done per folder.It's a long shot, certainly low-pri, but being able to create a custom filename structure would be nice. Something similar to MP3 tags or date pickers, such "T - a - t" or "N - YYYYMMDD-HHmm" etc.
Thank you for your huge support for Reolink. We will try as hard as possible to make the feature requests come true and not disappoint you. You are really encouragement for us to move forward. And we appreciate your future suggestions as well as constructive criticism for Reolink. For updates and what’s new about the new firmwares and softwares, and for keeping your system up to date, you may subscribe to our newsletters. Also, if you need urgent help with any of your Reolink products, you may reach our professional support team. Our support team will try to answer back ASAP.
@bob_30281727886 Nice phrase Your answer, after 6 years nothing has changed about this terrible naming
There are no standard conventions, but there a couple of best-practices: Organizing your files into (User and/or Date) Aware Folders.
+1 for this feature
