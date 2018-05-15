Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
It is possible to add the option to put a Watermark, I would like to add my logo, thank you!
@yban_61721827297 geometry dash liteNew versions may consider adding a watermark that you can refer to.
Your request has been collected. Engineering is reviewing the feasibility of implementing this idea. We’ll schedule to implement the request if it’s accepted. Otherwise it goes to the suggestion pool and may be reactivated if others make similar requests again. Thank you sincerely for sharing your thoughts. We will take your request seriously and work hard to make our products better~
