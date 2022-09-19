Reolink updates
Wondering about the new function to add IoT devices into Reolink app…What kind of devices can be added there?Is it possible to add for example the SONOFF devices so it is possible to switch something On and Off within the same app as the cameras can be operated?
@janser-dienstleistungen-gmbh_257000373518575 You can add the new Reolink Smart Plugs. Unsure if third party devices can be added
@big_ted thank you for your answer.Unfortunately this plug is more or less maybe good for some indoor home devices but I am looking for more professional solutions and so it would be nice to be able to control third-party devices…
