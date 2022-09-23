Reolink Year in Review 2023
since FTP can cause issues due to low internet connection it would be great if there was an option to link to Dropbox which would then sync all files stored to SD card to Dropbox. This will resolve many issues such as slow internet, or resume upload when internet is disconnected, large video files etc, and everything else that Dropbox has already figured out. as of today Reolink FTP has many flaws including a) will start uploading on motion and skip new motion recording until the ftp upload is completed. This can be solved to only upload to ftp after recording was saved to SD cardb) there is no option to upload image based on motion events. Instead you can only set a fixed interval to upload images every minute etc, I don’t see what the point of that is.. what are the chances that there is a relevant event exactly every minute
@k_579135468155422 I concur that there should be a file service process which shall ftp the file once it has been saved to the SD/cloud. It should be an independent process as otherwise it will impact other monitoring processes as you clearly stated. However, as regards ftping videos based on event type, this has already been implemented at least on AI cameras such as E1 OD, RLC511, etc. Check if your AI cameras have the most updated firmware. In case this is not shown on their website contact Reolink support. As for dropbox, onedrive and google drive interoperability, I think this shall defeat their cloud strategy. Normally this is available when the supplier don't offer any cloud service.
Regarding (b) above, all of my cameras FTP only motion recordings. I am in a quiet neighborhood and cameras can go 6-8 hours without detecting any motion and thus no FTP during that time.
I would like a simple way to either automatically backup to Dropbox, or to manually export to Dropbox. At the moment, it appears I have to download every file individually to my device (phone or computer) and then copy these across to Dropbox. Not efficient. Enough to make me consider other security camera options.
