I just upgraded to a new laptop running windows version 11 (with all latest updates). My older Windows 10 laptop still can run version 8.81 without any problems... When I installed reolink client sotware 8.8.1 onto a brand new samsung galaxy laptop running windows 11 (with all the latest windows updates). The program initially runs and allows me to register a camera with a UID and password. However once it begins streaming the video data the applications window goes blank (dark grey) and then nothing! The only way out is to end program. I can continue for now to use my OLD laptop for now but it is apparent that there is a problem with the latest windows client on windows 11. Please advise Thanks for your help Paul
@user_611886786216031_611886786216031 Try turning off hardware decoding, this may help.I do believe that there is a known issue with Windows 11 and is being working on for an update.
Just to confirm have the same problem under current Win 10 with version 8.8.1
I just bought a Laptop with win 11, and what Paul wrote is precisely the same as what is happening to me. The App developer in Reolink must find a solution. Very soon.I have over 25 reolink cameras, and it's very annoying, non are working at all. Not in the early ver>7.2.2.23, or the last 8.8.1.George
I had the same problem with Win11 but the hardware decoding was the problem. I turned it off and all my problems went awayl.
@dfolsom_350525179879608 correct. And if you get it as soon as you run the application change it in the setting file. I already explained how to do this in a previous reply.I suggested Reolink to set the default hardware decoding value as false.
How do you turn off hardware decoding and where can I do it?
@baltimorehomewholesalers_260895649677480 We have already provided the procedure several times. Please do a search on hardware acceleration and follow it.
When you download Reolink, go to Reolink Settings->General-> Hardware decoding first - off. It will work now.
Just purchased an Alienware R15 with Windows 11. I've tried the edit solution of the hardware acceleration in the users file, but the software still crashes. Any other ideas on a solution or another Beta software update?
