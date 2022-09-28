Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I have several video installations and really like Reolink. The one thing that is preventing me from switching over is the lack of a software based NVR that I can install on my own system (Linux or Windows would both be fine). I like being able to maintain my own system, install huge amounts of storage (Tens of TB), and not be stuck waiting for service if a proprietary system breaks.I know about Blue Iris (and use it in my home with Reolink), but the big drawback is it does not integrate with the Reolink motion detection (trigger recording on NVR based on camera detection of motion, allow playback filtered by human/car/pet, etc.)How about it Reolink? Is this something you could consider?
@rob_456660318671017 they have free NVR software that from what I understand runs on windows and supports ONVIF cameras. I haven't tried it because I also run Blue Iris. However the motion detection on the cameras is spot on and with it would throw a ONVIF trigger on event therefor you could start recording. I am also looking at the possibility of running a FTP server VM on my NAS so it can throw the files from SD card on it and then just delete after 30 days.
While Reolink does offer its own hardware-based NVR systems, it's important to note that their compatibility and integration options may be limited to their own ecosystem. For a software-based NVR solution that offers advanced integration and customization, it may be worth exploring third-party options that support Reolink cameras.
@user_655553780629612_655553780629612 Depends on your requirements. Visit Reolink website and see what suits you.
Keep in mind that using third-party software may void the warranty on your Reolink cameras, and it is important to check compatibility before purchasing any software. Additionally, it is crucial to ensure that the software is secure and up-to-date to protect against any vulnerabilities or potential threats. You may want to consider reaching out to Reolink customer support or checking their website to see if they have any plans to release their own NVR software in the future.
Hi,Reolink do off the Reolink Client that is there Software Based NVR. https://reolink.com/gb/software-and-manual/ - this works pretty well and can do 24/7 recording / motion recroding / visible timeline of motion events as well. Allows you to setup and configure your cameras as needed - much like their proprietary hardware.The community continues to pester about Linux based NVR as it would be kinder on resources and a lighterweight deployment overall (at the end of the day, their proprietary hardware uses linux under the hood so its very much possible).
Thank you for sharing your interest in Reolink and your valuable insights on what you're looking for in a video surveillance system. Your feedback is important, and I completely understand your desire for a software-based NVR that you can install and manage on your own system, whether it's Linux or Windows.Having control over your system, the ability to customize storage to your specific needs, and the freedom to avoid reliance on proprietary systems are significant advantages. While I can't speak for Reolink's development plans, I can suggest that they might consider the following options:
To address this specific request, I recommend reaching out to Reolink's official support channels or their customer service team. They can provide insights into their product development roadmaps and whether such features are being considered for future updates.Your feedback is a valuable contribution to the improvement of their products and services. I hope Reolink takes your suggestions into account as they continue to evolve and enhance their offerings.
