As the [censored]le says, we need an option to enable or disable all sirens of the cameras at once with a single [censored]on.I have a schedule time for my siren but I have family that come during the siren window and it is a pain to disable every single one at a time then re-enable everything again once they are inside.would be nice without opening the app for iPhone to long press the Reolink app and enable or disable sirens.
@robert-leyzerovich_519547077562499 Good point. They can add it under the scene mode as they did for push notification, recording, etc. Another option would be Geofencing but this is still being evaluated by Reolink.
@robert-leyzerovich_519547077562499 Isn't this mostly already included in scene mode? At least there you have the possibility to disable all sirens at once. It also barely takes longer to enter the app and scene mode than to long press the app icon etc.
