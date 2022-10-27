Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How about adding a live chat to this community? It shall improve the support experience for customers. Let me hear your comments and ideas.
Live chat with who? (whom)Reolink has customers around the globe, in every time zone.
@crimp-on_62210811129 this is a simple chat amongst the members and if both happen to be on-line at the same time.
Use current free AI chat technologies such as chatgpt online.
