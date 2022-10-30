Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Acording to the documentation the Doorbell works with "24VDC or 12-24 V AC, 50/60 Hz", but what is the wattage requirement? (https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/10300451805465-How-to-Power-Video-Doorbells-Using-Power-Cables-)On another page they say that a 16V AC 30VA will work, but what is the minimum requirement? (https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/10313334138265-Install-Reolink-Video-Doorbell-to-Existing-Doorbell-Wiring)So do i need a 30 watt transformer or will it work with a lower wattage and if yes, what is the minimum?Thanks
@gajotnt_202336444158149 The lowest watt of the power supply is 8w.
@gajotnt_202336444158149 If you consider a power factor of 1 (ideal scenario) then 30VA == 30W. But the doorbell unit will draw less than 500mA and so if you have 16V then a transformer with 10VA shall suffice. If, however, you intend to have more than 1 doorbell then you need to opt for a higher VA.
I also have a question regarding power.When the POE Doorbell is powered by POE, is there any voltage that we can use on the 2 screw near the SDcard slot ?i need to power an ultra low powered eletric latch (less than 3w) and don't want to put a second cable from the house to the frontyard gate.thanks
@christophe-le-roux-1_677848822186300 Most of the Reolink POE cameras support the IEEE 802.3af standard. According to specs this provides a supply voltage of 44-57V, and supply current of 10-350mA. Max power output is limited to 15.4W. The Reolink POE doorbell consumes around 12W and so you have 3W@48V. See if this is adequate for your device. But I doubt your device can take 48V. It has to be a POE powered device.
@joseph_1979 Transformer to support two video doorbellsWhich transformer should I get to power 2 Reolink Video Doorbells Wifi 2k wired? Any help gratefully received.
