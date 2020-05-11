Reolink updates
Hi,A year ago I have suggested two enhancements:1. in windows / android app you should get a button which allows you to rotate image by 90 degrees. If your camera is mounted on a side wall your image is rotated. App should allow to edit image the way its "normal".2. still absolutely nothing around fingerprint login onto reolink android app.Anything happening on these two topics?Thanks,
Hi, I am sorry the two options are not implemented currently. But we have forwarded the two suggestions to our R&D team already. They'll see whether we receive similar feedback and put it into schedule. It will take time to evaluate the request and to implement it.You may subscribe our emails to get the news: https://reolink.us13.list-manage.com/subscribe/post?u=c0cb1c1b65426a6d9b3609705&id=a9bc53daec.
@cynthia_124785627824270 have to say got my first camera today in sample to move away from my 16 Ring Camera system... the no fingerprint or biometric login is immediate turn off... unless this camera really is amazing I am already leabing toward trying someone else.
I also want to request 90 degree picture rotation. There are certain situations where a user wants to hide the camera and horizontal mounting works best. I use the Reolink app on iPhone, but all reolink apps should be able to do thisThanks
Thank you for yoru suggestions! We will forward your request to the R&D team to help them improve the products.
@cynthia_124785627824270 This has been requested many times and has been said it has been referred to the R&D team but that's all that is ever said.See https://community.reolink.com/topic/3537/rotate-image-90-deg-on-4k-camerasAnd https://community.reolink.com/topic/1607/firmware-suggestion-rotate-camera-image-90-and-270-degrees (this is from 2017 6 years should be enough to add a simple app update).and https://community.reolink.com/topic/2932/possibility-to-rotate-pictures-90-deg?post_id=12259and https://community.reolink.com/topic/366/allow-90-and-270-degree-imaging-with-argus-not-just-flip-up-and-down?post_id=2285 (once again from 2017 saying they will discuss it 6 years ago).and https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/pdk8va/option_to_rotate_video_90_degrees/and https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/wrvojb/90_degree_rotation/and https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/z7o13f/please_we_need_90_degree_rotation/and https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/15p3xp2/portrait_mode_playback/
I would also like to see 90 degree rotation.
