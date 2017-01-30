Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have an RLC-410 camera mounted on the back of my house with the housing rotated 90 degrees in order to better capture a long backyard. In this context it makes sense to have a vertically oriented video with a useful view versus mounting the camera in a standard position and losing useful imagery.Currently the camera only offers horizontal flip (incorrectly labeled as "rotation") and vertical flip (labeled as "mirroring"). I want the ability to rotate the image on the camera either 90 degrees and/or 270 degrees. Here's a mockup of the Basic Settings > Image section with fixed labels and two new rotation options:(Additional images here http://imgur.com/a/COxxO)Technically for the way I have my camera currently mounted I would need a 270 degree rotation. If I only had a 90 degree rotation option I would climb up the ladder and rotate the housing the other direction. FWIW my Hikvision DS-2CD2432F-IW offers the ability to rotate 90 degrees (clockwise).I could perform the image rotation I want in Blue Iris but it introduces a horrendous delay to the stream such that recorded time slows down and alerts are completely out of sync with what's recorded so I've had to turn the rotation off in BI. Also, doing this processing on the PC gets in the way of my desire to move all processing out to the cameras to lessen the load on the BI machine.So what do you think Reolink, can we please have a basic 90 degree image rotation option?Reolink-mockup-with-rotate-and-fixed-flip-labels.jpgReolink-mockup-with-rotate-and-fixed-flip-labels-1.jpg
I suggested the idea to support@reolink.com and I got back the following:
Hello, Thanks for your suggestion. But you may also adjust the bracket for the camera to change the viewing angle. Pls check attached image. 410 Screw.jpgBest Regards Reolink Support Team - Vivian
@ToucamSamVivian was to provided you the easiest and fastest solution for you, not that we are unwilling to improve our product.We appreciate your suggestion very much and would like to forward your request to our engineers to make it possible in the future. But please kindly understand that it may not be available very soon.
Thanks for checking in Monica. I'm okay waiting and I'm happy knowing the feedback was received and potentially forwarded on.
Rotating a set number of degrees (45, 90, 180) would be a god send on slow connections. It sucks trying to use the pointers to turn when it is delayed ~ 10 seconds.
I've purchased 4 cameras with 2 having 'long' scene requirements. Being able to rotate by 90deg or 270deg would be great! I'm using the Reolink client software so I realise that this may require some changes, but it would be great not to have to turn my head when viewing 50% of my cameras.
I completely agree 90 degree would be very helpful. To be honest I struggle to see how horizontal mirror would be a higher demand feature, or even how it could be used.
3 years later... Please add this feature.
I agree, it would have been easy to solve this in the last 3 years...It's still a wanted feature for eg. hallways.
Sorry for the inconvenience.We will forward your requirement to our engineer team, and hope they will add this feature in the future update.
Any update on this issue?It seems very easy to do this and would be a very useful feature - not just for me.
Thanks for your remind. The suggestions have been forwarded to our R&D team. They are still working hard on it. Thanks for your understanding and patience.
Hi,Any news about this feature?My camera is also rotate to capture all my house wall. Thanks
@dorian-benech_301494585258131 I am sorry that this feature is not available because rotating camera images 90 and 270 degrees doesn't work on our cameras. You may try to adjust camera angle and point it to the area that you want to cover.If you need any further help, contact support directly and our team will get back to you very soon.https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/requests/new/
@reolink-lorenz Guys, please fix this, we are in 2024 already. It is a firmware (software) issue, it has nothing to do with the camera itself. I have a few Reolink cameras around my house and the ones in the alleys are rotated 90 degrees as I am not interested in seeing the walls but the alley. In other words, there are many real-life situations where we want to have a narrower horizontal viewing angle and a wider vertical viewing angle which requires turning the camera 90 degrees.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!