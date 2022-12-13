Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I was surprised that the new Trackmix WiFi doesn't seem to have patrol function to move automatically between preset locations. So this doesn't really cover a wide area. Also there is no cloud storage option. Are these technical limitations or could these be solved on new updates?
@salamanteri_635967195598951 According to its specs, only auto tracking is available. And it seems that cloud storage is only supported on the TrackMix battery operated camera model. Maybe Fiona can provide the reason why this is not available on the other TrackMix models.
@salamanteri_635967195598951 You can check the cloud support list via this link: https://cloud.reolink.com/Trackmix PoE/WiFi currently does not support patrol function. l have forwarded the request to the product team. And we will notify you if there is an update.
The patrol funktion for the Trackmix WiFi would be a great addition to the camera
@user_728371321090300_728371321090300 I'm bumping the request
