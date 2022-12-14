Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Just received my new WIFI doorbell. I found that where I wanted to plug the chime in would not work. The doorbell and chime apparently have a strength of signal issue. I had to move the chime to an outlet just inside the front door for the chime signal to reach it when the doorbell button is pressed. Even if you could purchase a second chime to use elsewhere in the house, I don’t think the signal from the doorbell would reach it.Like some other posts I have seen, I think that the doorbell should be updated so that it would ring the doorbell chime that came with the home.
@rehughes_632765347885158 I had an issue with the wall socket. Obviously there are sockets that interfere with the signal the doorbell sends. In my case the chime did not work in a socket in plain sight of the doorbell, but it works several rooms farther away through thick walls. Very weird.Try different sockets, try even extension chords.
I've just bought a Reolink doorbell because the Ring Pro (PoE) version is ridiculously expensive. I need a few extra chimes. It seems that for over a year they're unavailable, and I noticed that Lorenz locked the discussion about this. Why would the discussion be locked? It seems Reolink doesn't want customers discussing this issue.https://community.reolink.com/topic/4811/add-second-chime-to-video-doorbellI'm regretting this purchase already
@darren_45694410696 Check this out https://community.reolink.com/topic/4099/purchasing-multiple-chimes-for-doorbellI saw a number of customers who successfully paired Kerui chimes. Just a few bucks.Note that doorbell can take up to 5 chimes.
