Can a person order multiple chimes for a POE doorbell? If so, when will the additional chimes be available for purchase?
@user_595059150528516_595059150528516 Hi there, the chimes can be ordered multiple. But the chime is not available now. When there is any news, I will let you know.
@reolink-fiona Any news on when additional chimes will be available? I installed my new Reolink video doorbell only to discover it doesn’t ring the chime that came with the house. I’m using the Reolink chime that came with the Reolink doorbell, but would like to add additional chimes on other floors of the house.
HiI'm thinking of buying a new doorbell and yours seems quite good.Can I buy extra door chimes please?
@user_653004282650704_653004282650704 It's been over 6 months and not a peep from Reolink about additional chimes and no easy way to connect to Alexa, so I would avoid Reolink doorbell.
@davesilver1495_312113316016284 Hi, i bough this and it work ! Chime KERUI-M52https://a.aliexpress.com/_EQmExLfIt's the samedi brand written on the PCB of the original chime included. Regards.
@SdeWeb31_707475180433633 mentioned the Kerui-M52 would work too but i was sceptical. I found it on Amazon for 13 euro (i live in Belgium) and with easy returns i gave it a try. I can confirm it works! Pairing is exactly like the original chime. It has the same 3 buttons and sound. Only the housing seems to be different. Check hagglezon (dot com) and search for B08L4XXGBD. It's the first result.
@michel_659661158359130 It uses the 433MHz receiver and standard protocol. It's pity that Reolink doesn't produce additional chimes.
@joseph_1979 True. Although Reolink would probably charge more for an additional chime
I was able to buy an additional chime. It came in retail packaging… not sure how these ended up on eBay before Reolink sells them.Search eBay for 145151265739. That’s the item number.
