When using the windows client 8.8, in the multi-cam view, the stream choice always defaults to fluent. It would be nice to be able to view in clear or at least standard like the older client (which stopped working ) And yes, I know that in single view I can default it to clear.
We have improved it in the latest client version:8.8.2.(Check at download center.) The default steam is Fluent. If you change it to Clear. Next time it will automatically display the Clear stream.
@bp787_46270538891 Same for 8.10beta if you want to test it out.
