Hi, The PoE doorbell supports ONVIF Profile T, which is great!However there are a lot of requests from the community to also support 2-way audio through ONVIF Profile T for the (PoE) doorbell.Can anyone from Reolink confirm if it is supported? And if not, are you able to add it?That's the last piece that is missing. And thanks for the great product!
So close. 2 way audio is a key feature here. Please Reolink
Hi, The same goes for the non-poe version.I have the WiFi doorbell, the ONVIF Profile T is detected properly, but 2-way audio isn't working here either.Would be really great to get this working, combined with the Scrypted homekit secure video intergration, it's working absolutely fantastic.
@rtenklooster_610040939905331 I made a small YouTube video that deomstrates the blazingly fast performance this doorbell + Scrypted can deliver.Have to agree that if these 2 way audio issues are resolved, we have a winner The video with the demo can be seen here, in realtime. The video starts when I push the button.Notice the original notification appearing when homekit is showing the livestream already https://youtube.com/shorts/IICnDgGge-k?feature=share
@rtenklooster_610040939905331 Any chance you can share the steps that you have gone through to enable this on your mobile? For those of us less technically "Scrypted" inclined
Eagerly waiting any updates on 2-way audio support for scrypted/home-assistant/frigate. The doorbell is fantastic, as others have said, super fast and clear, easy to integrate and install. Various video doorbells have been on the market for a while now, but it seemed crazy that none offered a modern option with POE and non-proprietary two-way audio. Now that Reolink has one 90% of the way there, the lack of two way audio support is the only thing preventing me from finally replacing my ancient Airphone analog video doorbell/intercom with a home-assistant tablet dashboard.
This. Reolink, please please implement this, it’s the only thing stopping me from buying the doorbell right now (other than it being out of stock!)
@alasdair Same here — as soon as I see people report they have this working through scypted, I'll be buying two of them.
Yes we definitely need to get 2-way audio working!I was expecting this would work
Agreed. This is a critical feature to allow this camera to be used in an integrated home automation environment.Please work to add this feature.
Please add this 2-way audio feature, plus TTS and media playing ability.
Another request for 2-way audio via ONVIF. Honestly I was expecting it, and was disappointed to find out it wasn't implemented already.Other than the above issue with the 2-way audio implementation, I'm really enjoying my doorbell, great work Reolink!
Another scrypted user and I also want this support.
@randy_tidd_166680584470723 Definitely it is on the list of implementation and others are asking for callout rather than a push notification together with using existing chimes. These are three of the most requested features.
@joseph-chircop_497308027822318 is there any ETA available? Thanks!
+1 for adding this feature
Another plus one, just tapping in to follow...
another +1 to subscribe. Great product but two-way audio is missing
Thanks for your feedback. We have noticed your strong need and are trying to add more features including this one for the Doorbell camera. Our engineers are working on the new firmware now. Please stay tuned.
@reolink-fiona Would be great to get this feature with other cameras as well - for example rlc-811a
@reolink-fiona This is such fantastic news!
Got my doorbell, installed it and very happy! Also waiting for 2-way audio support and to be able to use an extra chime (in that order of preference )Good job Reolink!
Any update when this will be released?
Any news?
Any news on this?
What's the latest on adding this feature? Thanks!
@quizzical Check on the firmware update page: Download Center – ReolinkThe doorbells show under IP Cameras.It lets me press the microphone button in homekit and the light turn on the doorbell but does not play audio. But this might beecuase of the "Support Preview" listed under point number 1 in the change log.Release notes for POE version: Apr. 2, 2023 UpdatedWhat's New1. Release new smart home functions:1) Support preview, 2-way audio, notification, voice wake-up on Alexa (notification will be available after finishing Cloud update);2) Support preview, notification, and voice wake-up on Google Home (notification will be available after finishing Cloud update);2. Support GOP settings.3. Remove the original automatic frame drop, incorporate multi-level frame drop, and support frame rate control function4. Support adjustable range of CDS value5. Support working with IOT devices6. Add status light control button for doorbell camera (Available to the App version of 4.37 or later)7. Add ringing control switch for doorbell camera (Available to the App version of 4.37 or later)
@user_679217629425876_679217629425876 thank you! the Reolink android app falsely informed me that I am on the latest firmware.I downloaded the firmware on the reolink website and installed it. However it does not enable two way audio Looking at the changelog it says they enabled it for Alexa, so I guess they didn't enable it in ONVIF...
Hi there. Just bought an Reolink Doorbell POE, made the firmware upgrade and included in HA Scrypted Homekit for apple. It works pretty good. Pro:
Negative:
Conclusion:
Doorbell Firmware Version:
Details:
@promowest_240002254573756 Thanks for the notice!!! I saw they had pulled the April 2nd firmware yesterday with a new one yesterday. Two way audio for sure works with homekit!!!! I use scrypted btw, still doesn't work with the reolink plugin but does with the onvif plugin. Going to archive update just in case they release a newer one that's buggy.Scrypted Adds support for Reolink Doorbell Two Way Audio : Scrypted (reddit.com)
@promowest_240002254573756 Looks like they have pulled the firmware again. This time I have archived it just in case the next one breaks something. So far I have not had any issues. Looks like it had fixed the two-way talk with onvif so it works on scrypted just like you had mentioned, and I can now access the doorbell from the web portal on the computer, but the only way I got it to work was if I enabled https login and had http disabled and works even when I reboot the device. Note that if you disable http, you cannot preview the camera within scrypted but still viewable in homekit.
Just purchased the Reolink PoE Video Doorbell and it works well with Milestone XProtect except for one feature, the speaker is not detected by Milestone during setup of the camera. Does anyone know if there is a specific driver that should be used with this device? I am using the ONVIF driver.The devices detected are:
I've updated to the latest firmware, version: v3.0.0.2033_23041302, then removed the camera from Milestone and added it back, but still no speaker.
