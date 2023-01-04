Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello, I am having an issue where I am unable to view both of the TrackMix dual view. I have updated to the latest software for the NVR (Dec 2nd, 2022) but I am unable to view on any of my apple devices in the Reolink app. All my cameras have the latest software as well but I don’t know why I am can only choose between viewing the wide-angle or the tracking angle. I would really like to find a solution to this problem because I would like to be able to view both angles at the same time on the app.
Hi. I am having the same problem with the Android app.
Hi, there. May l know if have you connected the Trackmix to NVR? If so, the telephoto lens is temporarily unavailable in the app when the camera is connected to the NVR. Our engineers are still working on the new software.If you use the Trackmix separately, can you see the icon indicated by the arrow in the picture below? Please make sure you have the latest version of App.
@reolink-fiona when is this expected to be resolved?
@reolink-fiona any update? This severely limits the effectiveness of the camera it is literally sold with and named after the tracking ability and that can’t be viewed in the app.
Any word on this? I still cannot get the split view
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!