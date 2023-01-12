Reolink Year in Review 2023
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Hi all,Our CES journey came to an end. We have presented 4 new products at CES: 360° indoor camera Fisheye, Dual-lens bullet-type RLC-81MA, Argus Track with auto-zoom tracking, and Argus PT 8MP with color night vision. Tell me which one are you most interested in?Have you guessed the right answer? It's time to announce the winner list.Congratulations to the winners! We have sent the emails to the winners. Please pay attention to your mailboxes.Thanks.#reolinkces2023
I think RLC-81MA would be fantastic if the camera can perform digital tracking. May be firmware upgrade to provide digital tracking? Argus Track is very interesting mainly due to its size and battery operation but the limitation of tilt angel is a letdown.
@jedi2020_32727772450952 Thanks for your valuable feedback, I will record them and forward to the product team for consideration.
I wish Reolink can deliver. For example, the Reolink doorbell, it is still not available globally after it was announced a year ago.
First off, kudos to the Reolink team for showcasing such innovative products at CES! I'm personally quite intrigued by the Argus PT 8MP with color night vision; the potential applications for home security are vast.Regarding global availability, I understand the frustration with the Reolink doorbell's rollout. It's not uncommon for companies to encounter logistical challenges or other hiccups when launching products globally. I'm hopeful that the lessons learned from the doorbell release will lead to smoother launches for these new products. Fingers crossed that we get to see these in action across the globe sooner rather than later!RB
