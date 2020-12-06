Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hi Reolink,I love using your cameras and NVR but the one thing it's really missing when using with a Home Automation platforms is MQTT and or Webhook support. I plan to stick with your system especially given AI is now on it's way but I'd really like to setup automations with this I am currently doing with this workarounds. Anyways please p[censored] this to your team I am sure many others would appreciate this feature.
Neolink has a pull request that adds MQTT support for Reolink cameras. https://github.com/thirtythreeforty/neolink/pull/78
Looks like that only supports Reolink camera that doesn't support RTSP natively so no good to me. Id also like MQTT or webhooks from the Reolink NVR without needing to run anything further.
Thank you for your suggestions. We will forward your feedback to the R&D team and help them make improvements in the future.
@cynthia_124785627824270 Hi - was there any feedback ?
hello,i am here because i was looking exact same thing, mqqt or webhooks for my new nvr 16ch. so it will be easy to interact with domotics systèm.right now i am trying to real time p[censored] ftpserver log to know when motion sensor has been triggered... it is not very user friendly.thanks to add my vote !
Hi Reolink - I also came here for MQTT support.MQTT is such a centralpiece for home automation, its support is hugely important to me.Do you have this planned with your development team ?Thank you Reolink
@user_619401890463775_619401890463775 Hi there, now we don't have the plan for MQTT. If there is any news, I will let you know.
