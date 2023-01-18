Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hi all, I've just got a new 510A IP camera and I was under the impression that I could livestream directly to Youtube WITHOUT using a third party encoder?I understood that using RTMP (not rtSp) that the camera settings would allow me to paste in the Youtube magic key.......The problem is there isn't anywhere in the settings to paste a key for RTMP?All the help docs at Reolink seem to address using RTSP and also using an encoder .... this isn't needed with RTSP I thought...?Any thoughts?Regards
@muppet_652097732632624 Reolink has this article on the web. (note that we cannot post actual URLs, so I have removed the "web part":support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360007010473-How-to-Live-View-Reolink-Cameras-via-VLC-Media-Player
@muppet_652097732632624 See if this helps you. https://reolink.com/blog/stream-ip-camera-to-youtube/ RTSP does need an encoder (use open source OBS) to stream to YouTube unlike RTMP which allows you to live stream directly to YouTube without using any encoders.
