Hi guys, Has your camera ever caught some wonderful moments of your pets or other animals? Come to share these sweet memories with us! You will get a chance to win free cameras. Upload videos via this link: https://bit.ly/3ElK45i *A tip: High-definition video is more likely to win. Entry Time: Before Feb. 26, 2023Rewards & Prizes: 1. Best video prize: A free E1 Zoom2. First 5 hot videos prize: A free E1 Pro3. Reward for every submission: 5% off site-wide coupon Btw, now we have more cameras that supporting the pet detection feature: New E1 Zoom, New E1 Pro, TrackMix series, Duo 2 series and so on. All 4K/8MP cameras support it now. This feature will better help you to capture your pets. Welcome to share your videos in the comment area. Show us your precious captures now! TIA.
