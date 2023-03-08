Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I am having issues with my doorbell connecting via cellular while I am away from my property.I have an RCL-511W camera in my back garden that is working fine.When I am at home I can view my RCL-511 W camera on the WiFi. When at work, I can view it over cellular.My new Reolink doorbell is temperamental connecting on the WiFi at home on my Samsung mobile and wont connect at all over cellular when away from home.Is there an issue with cellular connection and the new Reolink video doorbell?I can get it to connect (sometimes) via WiFi at home. As soon as I turn my WiFi off on my phone.....................no connection.I have followed ALL instructions from support.Need help before asking for full refund.£119 for something that will only stop me getting out of my chair and looking out of the window is ridiculous.Anyone else with the same issues? Or have I got a faulty item?Please help
Here are a few things you could try to troubleshoot the issue:Make sure your Reolink doorbell is properly configured for remote access. This may involve setting up a Reolink account, configuring port forwarding on your router, and enabling remote access in the Reolink app. Make sure you've followed all the instructions provided by Reolink support, and double-check your settings to make sure everything is configured correctly.Check your cellular signal strength. Poor cellular signal strength can cause connection issues, especially if you're in an area with weak or spotty coverage. Try moving to a location with stronger cellular signal and see if that improves your connection.Check your data usage settings. Some cellular providers may have data usage settings that can prevent certain apps or devices from connecting over cellular data. Check with your cellular provider to see if they have any settings that may be affecting your Reolink doorbell.Check your phone's settings. Make sure your phone's Wi-Fi and cellular data settings are configured correctly, and that there are no restrictions that may be preventing the Reolink app from accessing cellular data.
@aideeroll_518840591122616 When installing the video doorbell ensure that you use the UID method and not the local IP. This is because the Reolink client on your smartphone will request the Reolink P2P servers based on your UID to provide both the local and the public IP of your camera. So if you didn't use the UID during setup then you won't get this information and thence you won't be able to connect to your doorbell from anywhere outside your local network. Moreover ensure that the WIFI signal at the doorbell location is strong enough and preferably use the 5G band which is less prone to congestion and interference (of course the range of the 5G signal is less than the 2.4G ....... smaller wavelength).
