Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hey guys! Today I would like to share a hot and bitter tears story during the development process of the fisheye camera with you. That shows the evolution process of the Reolink fisheye camera.There are many unexpected variables during development. From the initial design of the fisheye camera, the shape and color, to the internal hardware design.At the beginning of the design, the decision on the color of the fisheye camera went through many debates. Some Reolinkers may have seen our white version fisheye camera during the CES exhibition. That one is a middle version we use for internal testing. A product always has to go through some frost before it ships. From the “traditional” white to black, we finally came out with a gray color, the first ever grey Reolink camera. And the final version will go to ISC West to meet you too.It is the first step that costs trouble. We met a new problem after choosing gray. The gray paint affects the signal of the Wi-Fi module, so we started a new round of spray paint and Wi-Fi module signal testing. And thanks to the Reolink god, we made it.We have constructed three AI models for the fisheye camera because we have three mounting methods. The images displayed will differ when mounted differently, which raises the difficulty of person detection analysis. We hope the new AI models can fit the need of different environments. After coming to the market, we are also willing to collect your feedback to improve the design.Stay tuned to our announcement! The official fisheye will be available in early April. I will reveal more details about the fisheye camera in the following posts. What do you want to know? Please comment to let me know.
Oh wow, this article is very good.
Typically encompassing a 180-degree or 360-degree field of view, fisheye cameras are a form of surveillance camera that uses a fisheye lens to provide a wide-angle perspective. These cameras can be used to monitor big regions with just one camera because they are known for their capacity to capture a wider perspective.
This will be a great addition to Reolink products. It would be good to also have a white version because most ceilings are white and they would not be as noticable looking like a smoke detector.I'd like Reolink to make a small indoor cam that can be hidden, not for nefarious reasons but keep a burglar from seeing it.
@md Thank you for your good idea! I will take notes.
The Reolink products will benefit greatly from this. Because most ceilings are white, having a white version would be beneficial because it would make it less obvious that it is a smoke detector. monkey mart
A fisheye lens is used by fisheye cameras, a type of surveillance device that offers a wide-angle view that typically covers a 180-degree or 360-degree field of view. These cameras are well recognized for having a wider field of view, which makes them helpful for monitoring vast regions with a single camera.
Thank you for sharing the development story of the Reolink fisheye camera. It's always interesting to learn about the challenges and decisions that go into creating a new product.
This is going to be very beneficial for the Reolink goods. A white version would be advantageous because it would be less noticeable that it is a smoke detector because most ceilings are white. retro bowl college
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!