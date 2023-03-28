Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hi Guys!The new firmware for Reolink Duo 2 and Reolink Duo Floodlight PoE & WiFi is ready!Download via: http://bit.ly/3LRs734Changelog:1. Optimized stitching effectWe improved the overstretching in the middle part of the stitching. For example, when the car passes through the middle of the screen, we optimize the stitching effect by detecting and checking whether the car is overstretched during the transition.2. Optimize image effectSolve the red screen problem when CDS dramatically changes, and modify the color day &color night threshold.3. Third-party software optimization: We heard feedback about the RTSP blurred screen and live view issue. In this update, we added frame rate information to the stream (RTSP module only) and retransmission mechanism for RTSP timeout when sending over TCP connection.(VLC, BI, Synology, QNAP)4. Optimize the Light setting’s UI.Tell me if you meet any issues.
I appreciate the efforts you people put in to share blogs on such kind of topics, it was indeed helpful.
I downloaded it. Thank you very much for this effort!
