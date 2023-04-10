Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I have the latest firmware and I can access the camera on the ios app. For some reason, I can't access the camera from a browser. Any ideas? I've reset it with a pin in the reset port (on the camera). The reset did work, I was able to scan the qr and add it to the app. I see that it is connected to my network and shows the ip address. When I try that ip in the browser, it says can not connect. I tried http and https. I don't see any settings for the web interface in the app... I've also tried pulling the power on the switch it's connected to, but no luck.Any help would be greatly appreciated, I use this in Blue Iris, Scrypted and Home Assistant. I need to open the onvif settings.Thanks!
@user_679874117488786_679874117488786 Check that HTTP (80)/HTTPS(443) ports are enabled. Go to Network, Advanced and setup.
@user_679874117488786_679874117488786 I have the same issue. I can't access the trackmix camera from the web page, but I can access all my other cam models from the web page. I have https enabled and I have tried http etc. The camera works fine in the clients and NVR. My camera is not behind my NVR. However, until this is fixed you can turn on onvif from the desktop client settings. (I used the macOS app)
hi. you are not alone. we are having refused sessions trying to access http or https. even though enabled port access on the cams settings.
@user_612890927030348_612890927030348 Please kindly submit a request here, https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/requests/new/, and our team will get back to you very soon.
I have the same issue with 2 Trackmix PoE Cams.They work great in the app but I can’t access them with the browser (Safri, Firefox) or with Home Assistant.Is there a solution for this issue?
@user_817468512288967_817468512288967 I have the WIFI TrackMix and able to log on using Webui. The only issue is to play h.265 which Reolink failed to update. Make sure that https is enabled from networks/advances/server settings.
