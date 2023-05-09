Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
The scene mode does override the schedule? I need of this. Is very frustrating change time in All camera
@anto-cacc_690018943049865 There have been lots of requests on a more flexible scene mode. Hope that one day we shall see some of these requests implemented. @Fiona Any dates when new scene features shall be made available to customers.
I just got a reolink cam. I really need that feature ... Im considering returning the product just because of thatalso why is it not a thing ?
@laurie-lolo We are working on the scene mode improvements and the newer version will be released in a few months. When we have any updates, we will let you know.
@reolink-lorenz Any updates on this matter?I recently acquired the new Argus Eco Ultra, and I was taken aback by the inability to swiftly adjust the schedule using scenes.This feature is essential. The current scenes implementation seems nearly impractical. While it allows the activation or deactivation of notifications, emails, and alarms, it relies on a fixed camera schedule.In scenarios where we've configured a schedule just for the night and we leave our home, we'd like the ability to promptly activate the PIR sensor and other features that are disabled by the schedule when we are at home.Surprisingly, this functionality is currently unavailable. We're required to edit the detection types and schedule of "Camera Recording," "Push notification," and "Email" every time we enter or leave home.It doesn't make sense!Of course we can leave a full schedule active all hours/days and dynamically/manually activate the notifications, emails, and alarms with the scenes, but this will have the PIR sensor active all the time and capture data on movement when we don't want. Or am I wrong?Do we have to manually activate and deactivate the PIR every time we leave/return home? It doesn't make sense!
