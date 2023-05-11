Reolink Year in Review 2023
Reolink App doesn't work on cellular data, it only works on wifi. I use a google pixel 7 with google FI and it was works fine on my wife iphone 13. I have seen similar post for the same issue but was wondering how to get this issue solved.
@varghese_73746176557 You need add an exception to Reolink application in the Google FI. Go to Google Fi> Privacy & Security. Make sure Protect your online activity is on. Choose Show More Details > Advanced CPN settings. Choose add an exception, then find and select Reolink from the list of apps installed. Once it has been added, you should be able to access your cams live stream.
I am now running into an issue where if I'm not at home on the WIFI, the second I leave my home I can't even view via Cellular.There are no updates for the app and I'm about to return the camera because this is defeating the purchase of having it if I can't view outside of my home.ANY SUGGESTIONS REOLINK?
@user_764137391112368_764137391112368 Are you able to view the camera when your smartphone is connected to another WIFI network? Which camera you have?
@user_764137391112368_764137391112368 This is not my experience using the Reolink Android app. Streams my RLC and Battery powered cameras just fine over cellular data.My cameras are not attached to an NVR system. I use the Reolink Windows app to access them directly.It is a bit tedious to contact Reolink support (have never tried the "Phone Us" method). Perhaps there is something about your setup that they could suggest.
