I have a Reolink E1 Zoom at home, and my setup has a router with wifi access point, and a two extenders. The SSID/password is the same for everything.I am not able to access the camera if the client (IOS 16.4.1 or MacOS Ventura 13.3.1) and the camera are being served by a different extender, or even if a client is being served by the router and the camera by an extender (or vice-versa). I am always able to access the camera when the AP is the same, or even when I'm accessing the camera through 5G or external public wifi networks. I have other cameras (different brands) which work fine in this setup - in fact, everything works fine, from RPis to wireless printers.This seems to be a bug with Reolink. Can anyone help?
@jose-ms-tinoco_517345230061809 Are you using static IPs or DHCP? And if DHCP is enabled, is it on the router or on the extenders(some have it too)? Client and cameras should be on the same private network.
@joseph_1979 Great Response. The Reolink mobile app (Apple or Android) functions because each camera opens a connection through the home network to the Reolink "cloud" and registers the UID of the camera in the cloud. The app connects to the Reolink cloud and uses that connection path that is already open.The Client (Windows or Mac) typically relies on knowing the IP address of each camera. As a quick "double check", record the IP address of every camera. Are they all in the same "IP Subnet"? i.e., the first three numbers are the same, such as 192.168.1 ?
