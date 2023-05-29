Reolink Year in Review 2023
Greetings,In my Windows client, if I go into Settings > System > Date & Time, there is a Start time of the 2nd week of March, and an End time of the 1st week of November. Does the camera turn on and then off on these dates?I have an E1 Zoom.Thanks,Shane.
Hi. That's just the date/time when DST starts and ends (Daylight Saving Time, clocks going forward or backward 1h), so nothing to do with cameras coming on or off.If you use NTP for time synchronisation, you shouldn't need to touch this.
DST start and end times are only related to clock adjustments and do not affect camera on/off. For more convenience in calculating time, you can use time calculator, a useful tool to help you manage time effectively.
