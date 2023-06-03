Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
...I have just discovered Scene Modes in the Reolink app but would like some adjustments made please. 1) When I'm home and living my normal schedule, camera functions are fine, but if I need to leave home unexpectedly I want Push Notifications, Alarms, Emails and Cameras recording to be enabled and active inside and out (not just on its schedule). The only way to do this currently is to adjust the schedule on that day and time for each camera and for every function. ~~maybe you could have:a) ON (green) as enabled and schedules are overridden.b) Scheduled (yellow) c) Off (red) as function is disabled. 2) A timer function to return to normal scheduling would be nice for some functions, but I'd soon get the message when the alarm goes off.Thank you
@michael4371_319452955955436 Definitely something I would like to see as well !A kind of workaround I apply in my case, but obviously not ideal: I have a NVR, but I also connect my cameras directly to the app (so they appear as individual cameras, as well as through NVR). I then setup the schedule of individual cameras for push notifications for when I want them on/off for my normal routine, and I setup the push notifications schedule of the NVR to be "on" 24/7.I then have a "Holiday off" routine which activates push on individual cameras, but deactivates it on NVR, and the opposite "Holidays on" where I only activate the NVR 24/7 push. This way I don't have to mess up my schedule when I'm away and remember how it was to set up when I'm back.But obviously a proper solution in the Reolink app would be fantastic (Arlo camera app has this feature to have the cameras on a schedule, permanently on, or permanently off).
@seb_526812765704330 We have requested the scene mode to have both a scheduler and a status. Moreover to be enhanced we asked for geofencing which shall toggle (if selected) the activation/deactivation of the scene mode automatically once we arrive or leave the premises.
