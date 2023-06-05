Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi all - I have recently purchased 2 x Reolink RLC-510WA cameras. Both set via wifi to motion record to a Synology NAS - so far so good. The problem is the 25 FPS and Bit Rate 4096 instantly drop to approx 8-10 FPS and Bit Rate to approx 1500 when they go into IR mode at night. I have two other cameras from another manufacturer and they hold both the FPS and Bit Rate 24/7.All the Ports are open - RMTP, HTTP, HTTPS, RTSP, ONVIF. Under the Camera Stream Settings I do not have the option to 'fix' the Bit Rate.So any suggestions welcome as at the moment the cameras will need to be returned. Thanks for reading.
Attached a couple of screenshots showing the drop in FPS and Bit Rate - one during daytime and one during night.
@user_701308247294204_701308247294204 Some RLC cameras have a setting at the bottom of the Stream section:
I've seen comments about this issue on a couple of youtube videos like this one. https://youtu.be/XXoTH1-78iA?t=880
@perkins-tony_647500713214819 Reporting in as it may help others. Reolink sent me a link for a firmware update not yet available on their website. I applied it to both cameras and now all is fine. So anyone else having this problem I suggest dropping Reolink support for the update. In conclusion, unlike other companies I could mention, the support from Reolink has been both prompt and helpful so 5 stars to them.
@user_701308247294204_701308247294204 If none of the above solutions resolve the problem, it's advisable to contact Reolink's support for more personalized assistance and potentially explore the option of a replacement or refund if the cameras are still under warranty. mapquest
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!