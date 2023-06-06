Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I'm looking for anyone that has a Reolink WiFi Doorbell and is using it with an NVR that is accessing the stream 24/7.I have the doorbell, and several other Reolink cameras, that I use with my Frigate/go2rtc/Coral NVR setup. I also use Uptime Kuma to check the health of my devices by accessing the web interface.What I have discovered is that 5+ times per day the doorbell becomes unresponsive for several minutes and eventually reboots itself. I've been watching the stream a couple of times when this happens and went downstairs to check the doorbell and it was completely unresponsive. No light, button does nothing, completely dead. I like my Reolink devices and want to help resolve this issue in case others are experiencing it. If you're not monitoring the health of your devices you might not even notice this is happening. Also, if you are not accessing a stream 24/7 you likely won't have this issue as I've turned off the 24/7 pull of the stream and didn't see the device reboot during that time.If someone is using a setup like this and would like to at least validate that I'm not alone please let me know.Thanks,Tony
Ok, got an update. No need to install frigate, nvr, etc.Just open the stream with VLC and leave it running. You may not even need an uptime monitor to detect if this is happening. My doorbell locked up within 30 minutes and the stream on VLC was frozen at the time it locked up. I used this format, but I've had similar issues with RTSP as well. http://192.168.50.60/flv?port=1935&app=bcs&stream=channel0_main.bcs&user=admin&password=xxx
@perkins-tony_647500713214819 Just bought WiFi version of reolink doorbell and immediately upgraded to the latest version of the firmware. I am wondering if I am having similar issues. I saw similar symptoms, it rebooted 4x in approx 2hrs. I am using it with Frigate via rtsp with both the sub and main streams steaming to Frigate. I also accessed the live via the web browser at the time maybe this was to much for it to handle?This morning I turned the camera over to see the rear of it and pointed the thermometer at it( top right) and it was reading 65C. Ambient temperature outside was 18C. It hadn't rebooted randomly yet maybe because I didn't stream using a web browser as well.It almost seems as if it is over heating? But don't know what the operating temperature thresholds are for this device
@user_705200027504800_705200027504800 The operating temp range for Reolink cameras is -10°C~+55°C (14°F~131°F); Humidity: 10%~90%. This may be the reason behind the rebooting. Imagine if you are in countries with ambient temperature reaching 40°C.So you are streaming all the time using both the main and sub streams and you watch it through your browser at the same time. It would be interesting to have a graph depicting the processing load. I do agree with you. As long as this is available and there is no limitations or restriction stated by the supplier, it should deliver it without any issue. As a test would you consider having a fan pointing to the camera and check that it won't restart. It would be nice to measure the temp at regular intervals. You are dong a good job mate. This is what I do when conducting acceptance testing of big system like a Mobile Switching Centres, IMS, etc.
You are certainly not alone with your issue as I recently purchased a Reolink POE doorbell and started using it with Frigate.I suspected the door bell was rebooting as I can see in my POE switch that the door bell logs a link down event and those link down events coincide with the disocnnection events I see in Frigate.For me I am not convinced its heat related as I stay in an area where its only been around 20 degree celcuis and I can see that the door bell rebooted around 2 hours ago and its nightime not that warm at all, I think the camera is failing to maintain a constant stream, I am using the HTTP stream rather than rtsp.
Some info that may help, I moved from an RTSP stream to HTTP and it looks like the reboots are not as frequent but do still happen from time to time.
@derek-breydin_696784043594396 I suggest you to re-open a ticket with Reolink support. Try to get the doorbell inside and repeat the scenario.
Hi Joespeh, I have opened a ticket with support, I have tried the doorbell both inside\outside with different cables but the reboots still happen. I am happy with the doorbell apart from the odd reboot.
Update November 2023: now that colder temperatures have arrived, haven’t seen one single reboot in many weeks. I’ve changed nothing to my setup so it seems like temperature does impact the device. I am in the same exact boat. Using frigate + scrypted. Was able to decrease reboots by no longer using SD-Card, only using the main RTMP feed for both recording and detection (I have a beefy GPU and CPU). I am now using the 24V DC adapter that came with it.So initially I was getting multiple reboots per hours, now I would say maybe 2 per day. If I use the sub stream + main stream, it will reboot more often. If I write to Sd-card and play the recorded event, it will reboot one third of the time. Had several discussions with support. I am starting to look at alternatives for my doorbell. I wish I could bring POE to the door but too much brick around it. I also think the thing is underpowered. I live in Quebec so temperatures are getting colder now - if this is a heat issue, I should see less reboots presumably.I also have 8 other reolink cameras with my frigate NVR setup. This is the only one acting this way, I do have 2 other reolink wifi cameras that work perfectly fine.
@user_705624373625032_705624373625032 Having the exact same issue with my Doorbell WiFi. If I have an RTSP stream open, eventually the image will freeze and I can see the device rebooting. It drops about 4 or 5 pings, then resumes responding to ping. Also every morning when I open VLC to watch the main RTSP stream, it will fail to open the stream. After 3 attempts I see the doorbell rebooting again after which I'm able to open the stream for a limited time.I reported this to Reolink support, who keep letting me jump through hoops
The rebooting behavior of the device seems to point to a soft- or hardware issue. They must be aware of this, but probably can't fix it which might indicate a hardware issue.Curious if any of you tried the PoE version and know if this also suffers from the same faults?
@hapklaar_532261770788997 Most probably it is getting hot and is exceeding the allowed engineering values. Subsequently it will reboot. Would you be able to measure the temperature from the outside?
