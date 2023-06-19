Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
From what I'm reading the topics around here, it is still not safe to upgrade form 8.8.5 client. New client versions are unusable. Reolink, get you act together and fix it, or stop distributing autoupdates to botched client versions, thank you.
@160334357029011 I am on v8.10.4 and I have no issues. But yes a number of customers encountered issues when installing this version as a new client or as an upgrade from 8.8.5. However, if you are fine with 8.8.5 then wait for the v.8.11.x which is being tested out. We hope that most of the issues are sorted out.
If you are experiencing issues with a particular client version or have concerns about Reolink's software updates, I recommend reaching out to Reolink's customer support or visiting their official website for the latest information and assistance. They should be able to provide you with more accurate and up-to-date guidance regarding any reported issues and potential solutions.Please note that software-related issues can sometimes arise due to various factors, and it's important to communicate directly with the software provider for the most accurate information and support. MyMileStoneCard Login
I have RLC-423 cameras (2) and each time the client opens I am notified that a new client version is available. I downloaded and installed 8.10.4 weeks ago and found all the problems with it so went back to 8.8.5. This morning I found a link to the new 8.11.0 beta version so downloaded it and it suffers from some, if not all, the same problems as 8.10.4. So Reolink is not there yet. I am back on 8.8.5.
@maineac_706707508990194 Yes, they are fixing bugs and developing some new features . Personally I won't make my application available to the customers unless I am 100% sure that it is functioning correctly. I used to spend a lot of time testing and re-testing before handling it to my customers.The missing icons in live view and the calendar issues have been solved. However, they still need to solve the clear mode stream and the floodlight configuration.
I keep going back to 8.8.5. My Windows 10 PC at work and home do not like the other versions. I can never select in the bottom right corner my view. It NEVER works. I stumbled across this page looking for the 8.8.5 exe.
@daniel-broadwell_303618999288023 hi, can you share with me how to fix this situation? Vampire Survivors
It seems many users share your concerns about upgrading from the 8.8.5 client, as reports indicate that newer versions are still problematic. If stability is crucial for your setup, it might be best to hold off on upgrading until Reolink addresses these issues and provides a reliable update. Keeping an eye on community feedback can help you gauge when it's safe to make the switch. Hopefully, Reolink will prioritize fixing these problems soon to ensure a smoother experience for all users. Your feedback is important, so consider reaching out to them directly as well. Mymilestonecard
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!