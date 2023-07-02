Reolink Year in Review 2023
I've had the video doorbell wifi version for a few days now and got it working properly. Yesterday (Sat 1/07/23) I left home for a few hours(got notification during this event) however when I returned to the driveway I got no notification on the phone App. I tinkered with it for a while but then finally Rebooted the device. Notifications and Recordings began working again. So I thought maybe a glitch. But then it stopped working again. I ended up rebooting it 3 times. Finally it began to seemingly work normally the rest of the afternoon and into the night. That got me thinking perhaps it was the high heat of the day that caused it to fail. The device is in a shaded undercover area at front door so no direct sunlight.Now when the notifications quit working I can still view the Live View. It just seems to stop with notifications of movement and recording. Doorbell also continues to work. I got up this morning and had received 2 notifications within a few minutes of each other at around 0230 am. However this morning the device is not longer giving me notifications again. I do get a notification of the doorbell but no recordings/notifications of movement.Is this a defective device?
@bamainark_709557840093322 What is the sensitivity you set for motion and person? Check that the WIFI signal is strong enough at the location of the camera. You may use the Ookla appl to check the upload speed from the camera location. In addition ensure that the doorbell has the most updated firmware v3.0.0.2033. The same applies for the client. You may check these out at the Reolink Download Center.Rather than rebooting I suggest you to do a restore by going to system/maintenance menu and click on RESTORE. Note that restore will reset the configuration with the exception of the WIFI settings.
@joseph_1979 I did update the firmware to v3.0.0.2033 initially. Currently the sensitivity is set to Medium. Honestly those settings don't seem to matter as I can stand in front of the doorbell when it is apparently not working correctly and get ZERO notification. Sometimes yesterday morning it quit working again. I have found if I hit the doorbell [censored]on it seems to wake the alert/notification up and begins working normally again. Yesterday after late I was standing about 15 feet in front of the doorbell talking to some neighbors and it never detected and/or recorded anything. I went inside to check my phone, no recording/alerts, and then hit the doorbell and boom starting working again.It seems to be working fine so far today but not as hot outside. Coincidence? I have not tried the Reset option yet but have given that a thought to try. Generally I can simply open my front storm door and it will trip the notification/recording to occur. That is when it's working normally.At this point I'm not sure I can trust this one.
just ran into this same problem here in texas. temps get too high and it quits recording and notification. does reolink have any ideas?thinking about building a heatsink block of aluminum.... only thing i can think of at this point....
@user_645225041588230_645225041588230 I suggest you to email Reolink support.
@joseph_1979 very well i will. thanx
