SOLVED read to the endI installed 2 doorbell cameras a few days ago and they work well for the most part. I have been testing the doorbell press on both today and I cannot enable talk for about 1 minute after I ring the doorbell, I get the error "failed to enable talk"I can enable talk if I open the app and want to talk or send quick replies and all works normally UNLESS I have pressed the doorbell button, once I press the doorbell button I lose the ability to activate talk and get the error. I am able to activate talk again after about 1 minute.I tried both my Android phone and my iPad and get the same results, this also affects quick replies and the automatic reply, none if it works.SOLVED I had the Alexa integration set to alert on doorbell press announcements which activates video automatically on my Echo Show devices and that was stopping the app from allowing access to talk. I was able to successfully access talk when the doorbell rings after turning off that featureIt seems for now that you can use either the Alexa alert on doorbell press OR have the ability to use the Reolink app to talk but not both at the same time.NOTE: Once the Echo Show answers the blue ring on the doorbell lights up the same as when you are using the talk feature from the Reolink app, once the light goes out you can use talk in the app again. I rang the doorbell and Alexa showed the video, I told Alexa to stop which closed the video and made the blue ring turn off a few seconds after that which once again allowed talk to work from mobile devices.
Hello,After installing two doorbell cameras, there is an issue where talk cannot be enabled for about a minute after pressing the doorbell. The problem was solved by turning off the Alexa integration's alert on doorbell press feature.
@user_712287450128592_712287450128592 Good to hear that you solved it by yourself. I cannot simulate your scenario as I do not have 2 doorbells and Alexa.
