How can I obtain a valid security certificate for my RLC-822A camera?
You can now upload certificates yourself for the newer models with the latest firmware. However, that presupposes that you know how to do it. Even if Reolink installs a valid certificate on its own, it is only temporary.
I am trying to connect one of the cameras to an Avigilon server but get a communication error and a security warning with the device. the system finds and ID's the camera just fine. But says the video stream is unsecure and can't be encrypted as required. The installed certificate is invalid and just says Test.
See Certificate
The fact that Reolink refuses to provide valid credentials even upon asking, warrants suspicion as to the reasoning. Something I am very familiar with.
@jschulz_680169125388712 Are you sure you know how such certificates work at all? How should the reolink deposit a certificate tailored to you? You call up the camera via an IP and a corresponding certificate must exist for this. Even if you use your own FQDN URL, there must be a certificate for it. Reolink cannot do that. The certificate that is stored there is only intended for an HTTPS connection to be established at all. The browser reports that it cannot be valid, because it is trying to check it with the CA it knows, but this cannot work. All of this is completely normal behavior. And as I said above, please use the WebGUI to see if you don't already find the function to upload your own certificate, as in the picture above.
I know this is an old post but since I found it during searching for more info on SSL I thought maybe others would find my script to renew certificates using the API interesting.https://gist.github.com/velzend/895c18d533b3992f3a0cc128f27c0894Have fun
