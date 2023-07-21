Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
(also posted on Reolink Facebook)A heads up for those of you that have a Synology NAS. The latest version of Surveillance Station supports the Reolink Doorbell (without using ONVIF). It also appears to support 2-way audio, but insists on having a HTTPS connection in order to activate this, not just the unencrypted HTTP. I guess that they mean the connection between your browser and Surveillance Station. I have not yet been able to install a certificate for this so cannot test the 2-way audio.Anyone out there experienced with self-signed certs?
@user_717581899391160_717581899391160 All you need is to use openssl command. First generate the csr and key files and then use these to generate the pem file. So easy.
@joseph_1979 Hi, could you please explain how and where to do that? I have set up surveilance station and added reolink doorbell via https but dont know how to generate certificate. Many thanks
Does this support AI motion events? I'm trying to get these into Home Assistant, and the existing integrations don't work well. I'm wondering if an intermediary might make it easier.
@matthew_635366143033465 It supports "Person Detect".
