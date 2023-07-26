Reolink Year in Review 2023
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Might it be possible to make the playback time line events a better colour? Dark blue on black makes it difficult to see at times and I find I have to increase screen brightness to see all the very small capture events during the day. See my screen shot of what I mean. Maybe white horizontal bar with black events? And please change the times from grey to white! Or user changeable perhaps?
@colin-grimshaw_430254205366491 Thank you for your suggestion, Colin. We will take this into consideration and see if we can make some changes in a future update.
