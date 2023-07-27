Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
I have just purchased a WiFi doorbell which I ahve setup and all works great. WHen videos are recorded to the SD card when you click on Playback to view it always shows the 1st recorded video so have to scroll through loads of videos to come to the latest recording. Can this order be changed to the latest most current video 1st? Thanks
@james-jenner_683177101791235 Hi James, you may tap on the timeline and drag to find the latest video. And we will see if we can add an option to allow users to change the order of recordings in future app updates.
@james-jenner_683177101791235 You have it since midnight but you can scroll the red indicator (on Android) on the time scale. I do not have an issue. Perhaps what can be done is to point to the last recorded clip and move backward.@lorenz Can you please ask the dev team to see if they can point to the last recorded clip when playback is selected?
Any movement on this issue? Very annoying - especially on smaller devices with limited screen size.Seems like a pretty basic feature that should've been included...
