Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Anyone in the community or in Reolink who can tell us users, if and when geofencing is in the application roadmap? Alarm and sensitivity timers are nice, but needs planning. We need a system that can be deactactivated and activated when users are home vs away.
@user_722724860186806_722724860186806 I have been asking support for such a feature and had no feedback on when it shall be implemented. Surely it is in the list but I guess the priority is minimal. Kindly send a request to reolink support.
@user_722724860186806_722724860186806 Do you know about scene modes? You can select some or all cameras to be turned on/off with one button. In the phone app pull the cameras live view down, scene modes is on top of them. I use scene mode to turn off cams when I am mowing the yard or in the garden. I have heard about geofencing but don't know much about it. I assume such programs might be pricey. If it needs facial recognition, device/phone recognition to be able to determine who is coming and going, I wonder how reliable it can be. Faces can be altered with hats, glasses or hidden, phones can be left in the house, turned off or not connect. Reolink detection zones are kind of like a fence, you decide where you want motion alerts to occur. https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360026049414-What-is-Scene-Mode-and-How-to-Set-the-Scene-Mode-for-Your-Cameras-on-Reolink-App/
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!