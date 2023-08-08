Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Just got my doorbell camera installed. Happy with the install and its working properly but when I get a notification that someone has been detected it just opens live view when I click the notification. How do I see the video from the event that trigger the notification? Playback option gives you the entire day and not even an option for the latest event. I hope there is something I am missing because this is really awful if this is how its designed.
@vantuckyk_724136068518042 I am sorry that this is how the app designed to work now.If a user taps on a new notification within 2 mins, he/she will be directed to the live view. After 2 minutes, users will be directed to the recorded videos as it take 1-2 mins for the camera and app to generate the videos. However, we are now working on the improvements of the push notification and video playback experience. These improvements will be available within 2 months. Stay tuned for the updates.
@reolink-lorenz Is there any update this feature you are talking about?
