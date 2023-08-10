Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I am a little discouraged in seeing the Reolink responses saying that we would refer "whatever" to the R&D team and then seeing the same issue we still have dated 2020. We still need to be able to scrub video in the client app as well as frame by frame forward and frame by frame in reverse. While we are on the subject can you please get the NVR team, the client team, the webpage team and the app team together and make the interfaces as close as realistically possible. I know there is FBF forward and back on the NVR but I do all of my work at the computer. The client app only has FBF forward and mine does not even seem to work. I have locked on an object and clicked over 100 times and no result. While I am on the subject it would be nice to have a frame count of some sort on the screen to know that you have moved a frame. As a last point I watched many YouTube videos (both Reolink and others) that instructed me on how to turn on RTSP, RTMP etc by clicking the checkbox to the left of the item but I could not find this option anywhere on the NVR, the Client App or the mobile App. It was only through an accident that I found it many days later on the Webpage option.
@canman8754_715057639481475 Hello there, thank you for the feedback. Speaking of the frame-by-frame feature on the Client, which version of Client are you using now? This helps us find the issue and see if it is fixed in the recent updates.And most of the RTSP and RTMP settings are also available on the Client App.
This needs to get resolved, looking at systems for my next house and probably won't go with Reolink I love their camera line up, but this feature is needed. Looking at Ubiquiti Systems.
I'm going to be honest... I think Reolink is a tad behind in features. I do like the price point versus UniFi Protect. I spoke with some ReoLink peeps last night about features on video chat. I hope Reolink takes it in and brings the fire power. I think Reolink has been out too long to be this behind. They def need to catch up. I wouldn't even mind paying a little more for high version of cameras.
@kimchigun I have been telling them for ages now. Their software is really behind their competitors. Both in features and robustness. Even the support needs improvement. It is not about quantity but quality. Better having fewer models with super enriched features and being rock stable.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!